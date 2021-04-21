ADVERTISEMENT

If you want to take a refreshing trip outside of Pennsylvania, read this guide to discover the best boat party destinations in the U.S. worth visiting.

There’s plenty to do in Pennsylvania, but sometimes it’s nice to enjoy festivities found around the country. One of the best ways to spend a free evening or special occasion is out on the open water. Keep reading to learn three of the best boat party destinations in the U.S. worth visiting.

Lake of the Ozarks (Missouri)

If you’re looking for a boat party destination outside of Pennsylvania, one of the first spots you should consider is the Lake of the Ozarks. Located out in Missouri, Lake of the Ozarks is a picture-perfect venue not just for relaxing on the water, but for indulging in great food, too.

There’s a selection of nearby restaurants to choose from when you’re not in the refreshing water. When you’re on a boat, stop by Party Cove—this Missouri hotspot lives up to its name. There may even be some special events, such as concerts or powerboat races, occurring on the lake during your visit.

Lake Tahoe (California/Nevada)

Our next stop on the tour of best boat party destinations in the U.S. is one residing between two states—Lake Tahoe. Beautifully nestled between California and Nevada, Lake Tahoe provides clear, cool waters surrounded by dazzling scenery like mountain ranges and lake houses. From the mountains to the water, this party destination is one for visitors who love posting pictures on social media. If you’re visiting to throw a boat party, stop by Zephyr Cove to indulge in some volleyball and a beachside bar when you’re not diving into the crystal waters below.

Lake Travis (Texas)

If you stop by Lake Travis for your party, you can go all-in on a party barge with a slide, if any are available. Partying on a nice boat is fun, but a party barge is built to create an exciting place to enjoy the waters below. In this case, Lake Travis’s waters give visitors a cool retreat from the hot Texas sun. To get the party going even harder, drop anchor in Devil’s Cove—a must-see party destination that visitors around the country flock to Texas to visit. Plus, when nighttime approaches, partygoers can sit down at The Oasis to enjoy some food, cocktails, and an incredible view of the setting sun.

Now, you can finally plan the perfect out-of-state boat party. As long as you can avoid common party-planning mistakes, your time on the water can be fun, fulfilling, and memorable.