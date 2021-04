ADVERTISEMENT

Antoinette “Toni” Scott, 83, of Brockway, PA, died Monday, April 19, 2021 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on August 6, 1937 in Bakerton, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Rose (Mastaron) Gray. On July 16, 1960 she married her husband William S. Scott. He preceded her in death on April 1, 2019. Toni was a […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/antoinette-toni-scott/