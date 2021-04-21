ADVERTISEMENT

Distribution to take place tomorrow at Lock Haven University Clearfield Campus CLEARFIELD – Penn Highlands Healthcare will partner with Allegheny Health Network (AHN) and Highmark Health in their ongoing support of local EMS providers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

AHN, Highmark Health and Penn Highlands will provide bulk quantities of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to local EMS agencies during a drive-up event at Lock Haven University Clearfield Campus, 201 University Dr., Clearfield, PA 16830.

Over two dozen EMS agencies in the region will receive face shields, masks and gowns as part of the supply distribution. EMS agencies will each be allotted a certain quantity of supplies based on their specific needs.

In total, over 31,000 Kn95s, 66,000 surgical masks, 5,200 face shields and 18,000 surgical gowns will be distributed during the event.

“EMS professionals have been vital partners to our region’s hospitals and healthcare systems since day one of the pandemic. And while COVID-19 cases have begun to decrease in recent days across the region, we recognize that mitigation efforts such as PPE use will remain vital to the health of caregivers, patients and our communities for the foreseeable future,” said Robert Twaddle, Vice President of Prehospital Care for AHN.

“Penn Highlands Healthcare appreciates our local EMS and first responders and we are pleased to participate in this donation as way to say thank you for their commitment to our communities. COVID-19 has stressed the supplies of our local EMS. Now more than ever, it is important to give back by offering this supply distribution.” stated Dr. Shaun Sheehan, Corporate Emergency Department Medical director, Penn Highlands Healthcare.