Abby E. Curry, 62, of Sprankle Mills, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at UMPC Altoona. She was born November 26, 1958, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of Elaine (Smathers) and Lorrain H. Raybuck, who both survive. On October 15, 1977, she married John R. Curry, who survives. Abby was a 1976 graduate of the Punxsutawney High School. She was a member […]

