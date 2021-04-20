ADVERTISEMENT

April 19 scores and recaps. Baseball Recaps Brookville 17, Redbank Valley 1 Jace Miner’s dominant 17-strikeout performance powered Brookville past Redbank Valley in a closer than it appears 17-1 victory. Miner was on fire all night, allowing only three hits and one unearned run in a complete-game performance. The Raiders only led 3-0 after four innings before breaking things open […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/miner-throws-a-gem-in-brookvilles-big-win-april-19-baseball-softball-scores-powered-by-eric-shick-agency/