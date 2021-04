ADVERTISEMENT

Janice ”Jan” G. Kennard, 85, of DuBois, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at UPMC Altoona. Jan was born on August 6, 1935 in Cumbola, PA the daughter of the late Andrew and Naomi (Brown) Matthews. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1953 and went on to graduate from Pennsylvania Hospital School of Nursing both in Philadelphia, PA. Jan […]

