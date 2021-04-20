ADVERTISEMENT

Clearfield Borough

Police were called to the hospital for mental health patient that was to be out of control. Police arrived and found the male to be cooperative.

Police were dispatched to the area of E 12th St. for a suspicious male that was to be looking into vehicles. Police arrived, searched the area and were not able to locate the male.

Police responded to W. Front St. for a 6-year-old male that was to have walked from his residence. Police arrived and located the male and his residence.

Police received a report of harassment from a Williams St. resident. The male was receiving unwanted messages that were threatening in nature.

Police transported a male from Spruce St. to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.