BROCKWAY – Two first inning runs and three first inning strikeouts from Joslynne Freyer set the tone for the Lady Tide as Curwensville went on to beat the Lady Rovers of Brockway, 10-0 on Monday afternoon in five innings.



Just last week, Freyer threw a three inning no hitter against the Lady Wolverines of Sheffield. It did not take long for the Curwensville ace to make headlines once again for another dominant pitching performance as she went the distance for the Lady Tide while striking out 13. The win helps her, and the team, improve to 5-2 so far this season with 50 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings in the circle.



Curwensville provided ample run support for the cause as the Lady Tide scored early and often. Abby Pentz led off the game with one of her four hits for the ballgame and was able to find herself on second thanks to an errant throw. Logan Sheeder was able to come through with a base knock to center to give Curwensville the 1-0 lead with no outs.



Freyer was up next and she connected on a third consecutive base hit for the Lady Tide. After a groundout that advanced both runners into scoring position, Teagan Harzinski delivered with another base hit that plated Sheeder to make it a 2-0 lead.



Curwensville was able to add two more runs in both the second and third innings with Taylor Simcox kicking off the offense in the second by way of a base hit to center. Courtesy runner Breanna Babcock entered the game and scored on a Pentz inside the park home run. The home run was one of two extra base hits for Pentz on the afternoon.



In the third, Mackenzie Wall and Harzinski each reached on a base hit. After Wall was picked off, it allowed Harzinski to advance to second. Later in the at-bat for Maddie Butler, she was able to drive home Harzinski to extend the lead to 5-0 in favor of Curwensville. With two outs, Rylee Wiggins continued the hot hitting for the Lady Tide as she connected on an RBI double that scored Butler and made it a 6-0 game.



The fourth inning saw three more runners cross the plate for the visiting team as Simcox walked to begin the inning follow by a Pentz double to center. After an out, Freyer was able to deliver by way of an RBI groundout that scored Simcox and helped Pentz scamper to third. Wall was up next and smacked a double which allowed Pentz to score and make it an 8-0 lead.



Harzinski was able to single and record her second RBI of the day with Wall scoring from second on the hit. Going into the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Tide held a commanding 9-0 lead.



Though Brockway threatened in the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Tide were able to hold onto their lead and looked to get some runs to put the run rule into affect.



With one out in the top of the fifth, Butler reached on an error and was able to steal both second and third to get herself just 60 feet away from home with just one out. AJ Swatsworth showed great discipline at the plate and drew a one out walk to put runners at the corners with one away. After a strikeout, Pentz delivered once again for her fourth hit of the game which scored Butler and made it 10-0 in favor of Curwensville.



Brockway was able to get out of the inning, but Freyer shut the door on the Lady Rovers with three straight strikeouts in the bottom of the fifth to end the game. It was a great rebound game for the Lady Tide and they will look to keep the momentum going Tuesday afternoon, as they face the Lady Rams of Johnsonburg for the second time on the campaign.



Curwensville will look to sweep the season series between the two teams as they defeated Johnsonburg 8-1 back on Tuesday, March 30 in a home matchup. This time, the Lady Tide head to the Paper City for a 4:15 p.m. matchup.



CURWENSVILLE – 0



Abby Pentz (CF) 4343, Logan Sheeder (2B) 4011, Joslynne Freyer (P) 3111, Mackenzie Wall (SS) 3121, Teagan Harzinski (1B) 3132, Shyanne Rudy (3B) 3000, Maddie Butler (C) 3211, Rylee Wiggins (RF) 2011, AJ Swatsworth (PH) 0000, Taylor Simcox (LF) 1111, Kaylie Shaw (PH) 1000, Breanna Babcock (PR) 0100, TOTALS 17 10 14 10.



Batting



2B: Maddie Butler, Abby Pentz, Mackenzie Wall, Rylee Wiggins

HR: Abby Pentz

TB: Maddie Butler 2, Joslynne Freyer, Teagan Harzinski 3, Abby Pentz 8, Logan Sheeder, Taylor Simcox, Mackenzie Wall 3, Rylee Wiggins 2

RBI: Maddie Butler, Joslynne Freyer, Teagan Harzinski 2, Abby Pentz 3, Logan Sheeder, Mackenzie Wall, Rylee Wiggins

ROE: Maddie Butler

FC: Mackenzie Wall

SB: Maddie Butler 2, Teagan Harzinski

PIK: Mackenzie Wall, Rylee Wiggins



BROCKWAY – 0



M. Lindenmuth (3B) 3000, A. Decker (2B) 0000, S. Ross (2B) 0000 G. Stewart (SS) 2000, S. Stage (LF) 1000, Z. Moore (CF) 2000, M. Heckman (RF) 1000, T. Rhed (P) 2000, E. Powell (DH) 1000, A. Deitz (DH) 1000, G. Gertel (1B) 2000, TOTALS 15 0 0 0.



Batting



FC: Z. Moore

HBP: S. Stage, M. Heckman

SB: S. Ross



Score by Innings



Curwensville 22231

Brockway 00000



Pitching



Brockway T. Rhed 5 IP, 14 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.



Curwensville Joslynne Freyer 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 13 K.



W – Joslynne Freyer (5-2). L – T. Rhed (0-1).