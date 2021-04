ADVERTISEMENT

Fredrick W. Fletcher, CTRC, US Navy Retired, 82, of Doctor’s Lane, Penfield, died April 18, 2021 at Penn Highlands-DuBois after a lengthy illness. A son of the late William and Phoebe (Barrett) Fletcher, he was born on March 6, 1939 in Weedville, PA. In 1960 he married Mary Lou (Fava), who survives in Penfield. Along with his wife, Fred is […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/fredrick-w-fletcher/