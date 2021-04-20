ADVERTISEMENT

George DeHaven of Clearfield recently announced his write-in campaign for Borough Council, Fourth Ward.

DeHaven is a life-long resident of Clearfield, having graduated from Clearfield Area High School. After graduation, he worked in retail and then for Clearfield EMS.

On Sept. 11, 2001, he began his career in law enforcement, working for the Clearfield Borough Police Department until 2004. At that time, he became a deputy for the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department, a position he still holds today.

DeHaven is a life-long member of the Hyde Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Clearfield VFW and enjoys participating in local charity events. He has two daughters, Skylar and Brooke, as well as two grandchildren.

DeHaven seeks the council position to represent the people of Fourth Ward, and will work to save taxpayer dollars, resolve residents’ issues and most importantly to represent the people in their best interests.