JOHNSONBURG — Hoping to erase the tough outing at the hands of the Clearfield Bison from the afternoon prior, the Curwensville Golden Tide loaded the bus for a District 9 contest against the Johnsonburg Rams. Unfortunately for the Tide, things did not pan out that way.

Curwensville went through five pitchers, trying to find the right combination, but no matter what they tried, things were not falling their way. The Rams put up 12 hits on the afternoon, handing Curwensville its second consecutive loss in a 12-3 final.

The Rams got on the board quickly in the first as a sacrifice fly from Camron Marciniak brought Luke Zimmerman home, then two batters later Dalton Stahli connected on an RBI-single that brought in Ethan Wells. That would ultimately be the only lead change in the game as the Rams took the early 2-0 advantage.

Three more runs came in the bottom of the second after a two-RBI single by Aiden Zimmerman, who aided immensely in what ultimately would be his victory on the mound. He would come home during the next at-bat after stealing second courtesy of Marciniak’s single to center field. The 5-0 gap was more than enough to ensure the victory, even after Curwensville added a pair of runs in the top of the third on a line-drive single by Jake McCracken, bringing in both Jake Mullins and Keegan Wilson.

Zimmerman’s victory saw him toss four innings, giving up only those two runs, while striking out three.

It was the bottom of the fourth when the Rams put the game away for good, plating five runs.

Luke Zimmerman hit an RBI-single to start the scoring, then Jefferson Freeburg scored on a sacrifice fly. Marciniak then singled hard into left field, bringing in Luke Zimmerman to make it three runs in three consecutive at-bats. The final two runs came as Dominic Allegretto hit a ground ball up the third baseline, but Shane Sunderlin had issues handling the ball, allowing the hit to bring around Marciniak and Dalton Stahli. At the end of four, the 10-2 score was more than enough.

Curwensville’s final run came when the teams swapped sides when a bases-loaded walk of Sunderlin brought Matt Brown home. However, Johnsonburg added a run in each of the following innings to set the final score.

For the Tide, Chase Graham got tagged with the loss with two innings of work, giving up five runs and seven hits.

Curwensville (3-4) has a bit of a rest before they are back on the diamond. The next scheduled game for the Tide is Thursday afternoon when they play host to Brockway.

SCORE BY INNING

Curwensville 002 010 0 – 3 8 2

Johnsonburg 230 511 X – 12 12 0

Curwensville – 3

Jake Mullins-SS 3110, Spencer Hoover-C 3000, Keegan Wilson-1B 4130, Matt Brown-DH 3110, Jake McCracken-CF 4022, Tyler Lee-2B 2000, Josh Shaffer-PH 1000, Shane Sunderlin-3B 2001, Chris Fegert-LF 2000, Shane Haney-P 1000, Thad Butler-RF 2010. TOTALS 27 3 8 3.

Johnsonburg – 12

Luke Zimmerman-LF 4331, Nick Myers-PH 1000, Aiden Zimmerman-P 3113, Camron Marciniak-CF 3134, Ethan Wells-C 2110, Dalton Stahli 3111, Dominic Allegretto-1B 4110, Kaden Dennis-2B 3000, Cameron Larkin-PH 1000, Dawson Smiley-RF 2100, Collin Porter-SS 1110, Erik Panebianco-PH 0001, Jefferson Freeburg-3B 1210. TOTALS 28 12 12 10.

LOB: 9/7

E: Mullins, Sunderlin

ROE: Allegretto, Smiley

2B: Wells

SF: A. Zimmerman, Marciniak, Panebianco

FC: Lee, McCracken/Stahli

HBP: Brown

SB: L. Zimmerman, A. Zimmerman, Marciniak, Stahli

CS: Hoover, Marciniak

GIDP: Wilson

Pitching

Curwensville: Graham-2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 SO, 0 BB; McCracken-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 1 BB; Haney-1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 0 SO, 3 BB; Rowles-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB; Fegert-1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB.

Johnsonburg: A. Zimmerman-4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 SO, 2 BB; Watts-3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 SO, 3 BB.

W-A. Zimmerman

L-Graham