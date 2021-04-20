CLEARFIELD – New auditorium lighting at the Junior/Senior High School was discussed at the Clearfield Area School Board committee meeting Monday night.

Superintendent Terry Struble explained that there have been issues with the lights since before 2018, which fell under warranty.

Then it was discovered that the computer cards for the stage lighting control panel could no longer be repaired. In the past, when a card would malfunction, the school would send it back to the company and use a spare.

In 2018, Struble said someone came and looked at updating the lighting and estimated the cost to replace would be about $220,000, plus architectural and engineering fees.

The lighting was moved to the capital project list in 2020, and Struble said they need to get moving on the project, remarking that the school is “blessed” that there haven’t been serious issues.

The district reached out to three companies, two of which sent representatives and the third did a phone conference, and then received two written proposals from the first two companies.

Struble said he compared the proposals item by item and the choice came down to Illuminated Integration of Harrisburg, which is also a COSTARS vendor and had the best item by item pricing.

Some of the changes include moving the curtain and installing a light bar above the stage, moving the speakers so the pit can have better lighting, installing occupancy sensors, four moving light fixtures to follow individuals on stage and other items.

The base price is $220,000 and with additions of sensors, pit lighting, etc. the cost comes to about $240,860.94.

Struble said it is difficult to say what the life expectancy is for the lighting, noting the lights will be ETC brand and they say they will replace them forever, but he is comfortable saying at least 10-15 years.

The lighting will be LED and also digital, meaning the system can be built onto or changed depending on the needs of the school.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board also learned that the district is applying to the state Department of Education for Flexible Instruction days, which will allow the district to schedule up to five virtual learning days in the event of a snow day or other event.

Struble said they had begun application last year and then the coronavirus hit and they went virtual by necessity.

The board held the first reading of policy 907 regarding school visitors. When questioned, Struble said the guidelines allow for state and local determination of visitor access in the case of a virus outbreak, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said that visitors are not only required to sign in, but will wear name badges and will have to show identification if they are not recognized by staff.