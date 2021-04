ADVERTISEMENT

Velma J. Getch, 86, of Anita, died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Mulberry Square in Punxsutawney. She was born November 1, 1934, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Harriet M. (Jacobson) and Joseph N. Getch. Velma attended the Assembly of God Church in Anita and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, puzzle books, and reading her bible. She worked as a tester […]

