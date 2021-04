ADVERTISEMENT

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pets of the Week are Mr. Kooki and Rose. Mr. Kooki and Rose are brother and sister. He is neutered, and she s spayed. They need to be adopted together. For more information on the pair, contact Gateway Humane Society in Falls Creek at 814-375-0505 or visit Gateway Humane Society, Inc.

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-adoptable-pets-of-the-week-mr-kooki-rose/