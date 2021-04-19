Lawrence Twp.

Police received a report of several refrigerators and microwaves that were removed from several room at the Red Roof Inn. Suspects have been identified and the investigation continues.

Police received a report of theft of services by the Pike Twp. Water Authority. A Lawrence Twp. residence had been shut off due to non-payment in Aug. of 2019. The supply had been turned back on and 117,000 gallons had been used since that time. Charges are pending.

PSP Clearfield

State police received a report of two individuals to became locked out of their room at the Kwik Fill Plaza Motel in Kylertown. The two individuals, Ryan Foster, 30, and Rylee Goetz, 22, both of St. Marys, attempted to gain entrance to the room by forcing their way through a double pane window causing the window to crack in several locations. The two were identified on surveillance. Criminal charges have been filed.

State police arrested Randall Mick, 42, of Madera for assaulting a female victim. Charges have been filed.

State police investigated a single vehicle accident on I-80 in Graham Twp. The driver of a vehicle became unconscious resulting in the vehicle leaving the highway, striking a guiderail and overturn onto its right side. The driver was assisted out of the vehicle by a passing motorist and transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield.

Clearfield Borough

Police responded to Spruce Grove Trailer Park for a report of harassment. The actor was informed that she would be arrested if the issue persists.

Police responded to a residence on East Pine St. for a female being locked out of her house by her young child. Officers were able to gain entry through a window and unlock the door.

Police responded to an alley way along Bigler Ave. for an individual having a seizure. Police provided aid until Clearfield EMS arrived on scene.

Police responded to a business on South 4th St. for a reported retail theft. The suspects were observed on video surveillance concealing items in the store. The incident is under further investigation.

Police responded to a domestic dispute on East Walnut St. Upon arrival, it was found that a male allegedly made threats of harm towards a female. The male was placed in custody and charged with terroristic threats. The male was then transported to the Clearfield County Jail.

Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 300 block of Elm St. Upon arrival, it was found that a male and a female engaged in a verbal argument. Both individuals separated for the night.

Police responded to a report of criminal mischief on the 100 block of Nichols St. It was found that an actor(s) pushed over a business sign, causing it to break. Video surveillance was obtained, and the incident is under further investigation.

Police responded to a residence on Spruce St. for a male that stated he was being stalked and harassed. Upon arrival, it was found that the male had recently used methamphetamine and was hallucinating. The male agreed to go to Penn Highlands Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Police responded to the area of Bigler Ave. and Daisy St. for a female laying on the sidewalk having a seizure. Officers arrived on scene and provided aid until Clearfield EMS arrived.

A male arrived at the Clearfield Borough Police Department and stated that he was being followed. It was found that the male had recently used methamphetamine days prior and was now hallucinating. The male was transported to Penn Highlands for an evaluation.