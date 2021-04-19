ADVERTISEMENT

COALPORT – A Coalport man is in Clearfield County Jail following a fatal fire Friday night in Coalport Borough.

Jonathan Gallaher, 36, is charged with criminal attempt homicide, arson and related charges. He was arraigned and denied bail.

According to Clearfield-based state police, the fire occurred at 8:47 p.m. Friday in the 600-block of Main Street in Coalport.

State police say Matthew Troxell of Patton was found deceased inside the residence by fire department personnel. Two others were also inside but able to escape the residence.

The fire was ruled arson by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit; however, the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.