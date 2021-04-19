ADVERTISEMENT

SPRING MILLS – The Lady Bison of Clearfield fell in Mountain League action Monday afternoon as Penns Valley was able to hold them to just one hit in a 5-0 win.



The Lady Rams of Penns Valley were able to jump out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first and it was an advantage they would not relinquish. Penns Valley added two more in the third and one in the bottom of the sixth to cruise to victory.



In the circle for the Lady Rams was Kendra Bumgardner, a Millersville University commit, who went the distance in a complete game, one hit shutout in which she added nine strikeouts while not walking a single batter.



Junior ace from Clearfield, Emma Hipps, pitched well in her own right with eight strikeouts across six innings while giving up five runs. Hipps is up to 75 strikeouts in just 35 innings on the campaign.



The lone hit from the Lady Bison on the afternoon came off the bat of Lauren Ressler who is hitting .480 to this point in the season with 12 hits in 25 at-bats. She has also added four RBI’s, three doubles, and a home run while in the box.



Clearfield (4-3) will look to rebound later this week on Thursday, April 22 as they square off with Phillipsburg-Osceola for the second time this season in Mountain League action.



In the first matchup of the season, Clearfield was able to blank the Lady Mountaineers and went on to win 4-0. It was Clearfield’s first win of the season in their first game of 2021. The game is set for 4:30 p.m. and will be played in Phillipsburg.



CLEARFIELD – 0



Ruby Singleton (RF) 3000, Emma Hipps (P) 2000, Lauren Ressler (1B) 3010, Olivia Bender (C) 3000, Alaina Fedder (SS) 3000, Alexis Benton (CF) 3000, Alexis Bumbarger (3B) 2000, Morgan Cheek (LF) 2000, Kylee Hertlein (2B) 2000, TOTALS 23 0 1 0.



Batting



TB: Lauren Ressler

ROE: Alaina Fedder

HBP: Emma Hipps

SB: Lauren Ressler



PENNS VALLEY – 5



Allison O’Brien 4020, Avery Dinges 4111, Kendra Bumgardner 2100, Noelle Webb 3220, Jordan Anderson 3010, Ellie Coursen 3121, Avelyn Van Heyst 3023, Cheyanne Wolfe 3000, Scotty Dinges 3000, TOTALS 28 5 10 5.



Batting



2B: Allison O’Brien, E Coursen 2, A Van Hurst 2

HR: A Dinges

TB: Jordan Anderson, Allison O’Brien 3, A Dinges 4, N Webb 2, E Coursen 4, A Van Hurst 4

RBI: A Dinges, E Coursen, A Van Hurst 3

HBP: Kendra Bumgardner



Score by Innings



Clearfield 0000000



Penns Valley 202001X





Pitching



Emma Hipps 6 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 8 K.



Kendra Bumgardner 7 IP, 1 H. 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K.



W – Kendra Bumgardner (4-1). L – Emma Hipps (4-3).