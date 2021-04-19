GRAMPIAN – An area rock park will soon have a new attraction to honor Roland “Rock House” Welker, a Shiloh native and victor of History Channel’s Season 7 of ALONE.

Welker outlasted nine other survivalists to conquer 100 days in the crushing Canadian Arctic conditions to win $1 million, the largest cash prize in show history.

And the Bilger’s Rocks Association recently approved plans to dedicate a trail in Welker’s namesake, as well as to construct a replica of his famous “Rock House” from the show.

The association will rename the park’s “White Trail” to the “Roland Rock House Welker Trail.” It’s one of the park’s more rugged trails, and signage will be erected to tell the story of Welker’s journey on ALONE.

Then, the replica of Welker’s “Rock House” will be constructed near the trail’s head in a primitive camping area, and reservations will be available for fans interested in emulating Welker’s show experience.

Josiah Jones, Visit Clearfield County executive director, pitched the trail and rock house project to the association, and President Barbara McCracken said the entire board was behind it – 100 percent.

“We’re proud to recognize Welker’s achievement,” she said, “and to do something for one of our own.” She expects the project to be completed this summer and to be unveiled at a ceremony for Welker in mid-July.

?“Bilger’s Rocks is an amazing attraction for Clearfield County,” said Jones, adding “… This is a great marketing opportunity for Clearfield County tourism.

“There’s no better way to market this attraction than to have a trail and replica Rock House dedicated to the 100-Day King.

“I truly believe this will attract visitors of all ages. We can’t wait to market this compilation of Bilger’s Rocks and Roland Welker.”

“I commemorate my ALONE win to my mother, Mona (Maines) Welker, and to the old-time pioneers that settled Native America into the greatest civilization on earth,” Welker said. “I strive to emulate both, and God gave me the strength.

“It’s fitting to reproduce Rock House and an adjoining trail out of Native Clearfield County sandstone of Curwensville, where the old-timers quarried out cut stone to build America.”

Currently, the association has received donations of stone and equipment but is still in need of lumbar, mortar, rebar, etc., to help complete the project.

Donations can be sent to: Bilger’s Rocks Association, c/o Rock House, 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Rd., Grampian, PA 16838. Interested donors may also call 814-236-3597.