The 2021 Auction Committee is planning the 26th annual Anne S. Thacik Auction to be held at the Copper Cork Event Center, located in Clearfield, on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

The committee has chosen a theme of “Community Connections”. This year’s auction will be held Live!, but also virtually, and you can view the auction items online as organizers receive them. Organizers have a few different ways to access the auction:

Agency Web site: www.ccaaa.net and click on the “Auction Link” button

Auction platform Web site: https://CCAAA21.givesmart.com

Or to Register: Text CCAAA21 to 76278

You will receive several text messages asking you questions to register, and organizers walk you right through the process. Then you will receive a link to the site.

Admission tickets will be limited this year, and you can only buy them online starting in July. You can begin bidding on auction items on Oct. 8, 2021.

Items will be at the “Live” Auction to view the night of Oct. 21. Be sure to charge up your phone or iPad before coming so you don’t miss out on bidding until the end.

Games, and raffles will only be available the night of the auction; these will not be offered online. Come join in on the fun, as there will be wine, beer and hors d’oeuvres.

If you have any questions, please e-mail rvaughn@ccaaa.net and type Auction in the subject line. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook.

Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc, Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.