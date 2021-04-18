ADVERTISEMENT

DUBOIS – The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals improved to 8-0 on Saturday afternoon as they took care of fellow Clearfield County opponent Curwensville by a 13-3 final in five innings.

After Curwensville took an early 1-0 lead thanks to a lead-off inside the park home run from Abby Pentz, the Lady Cardinals responded in the bottom half of the inning with four runs of their own. After a Melia Mitskavich single to get the first inning rally started, she advanced to third on two stolen bases. Emma Suplizio remained at the plate for DCC and she was hit by a pitch to put runners at the corners with none away.



Mia Meholick walked next to load the bases and Shyanne Lundy was able to plate one on a base knock to knot the score at one. After a fly out, junior Madison Hoyt cleared the bases with a triple to help the Lady Cardinals take their first lead of the game, 4-1.



It was a lead they would not relinquish and would add two more runs to in the second as Mitskavich would add another run after singling, advancing to second on a base hit from Suplizio, stealing third, and eventually scoring on a Lundy base hit. The Lady Cardinals would also get smart base running from Suplizio as she was able to steal home later in the inning to make it 6-1 Central.



Curwensville would cut into the lead in the top of the third as Breanna Babcock reached on a lead off walk, would advance to third on two groundouts, and was knocked in on the Mackenzie Wall RBI double. Joslynne Freyer who also reached earlier in the inning via walk would also come around to score. The Lady Tide now trailed 6-3 heading into the bottom of the third.



The Lady Cardinals would add two more to their total in the third as Hoyt reached on a bunt single and would steal second. Senior Emily Joseph would draw a walk next, bringing up first-year Jessy Frank who would deliver on a bunt single that pushed Hoyt across and advanced Joseph to second.



First-year Lauren Davidson would collect a single of her own scoring Joseph and extending the lead to 8-3.



After a 1-2-3 top of the fourth, DCC would score three more as Busatto singled and Hoyt doubled to put two runners in scoring position with just one away. After a groundout that froze the runners where they were, Frank was able to reach on another bunt single that scored Busatto and advanced Hoyt to third.



Hoyt was able to steal home to make it 10-3 and Frank continued to showcase her speed by swiping second and third and eventually scoring on a passed ball by Curwensville. DCC would lead 11-3 heading into the fifth.

After Hoyt was able to hold off a Curwensville rally in the top half of the fifth, the Lady Cardinals looked to get the two runs they needed to end the ball game. The team was able to get a small rally going with one away as Suplizio struck out but reached on a dropped third strike. Meholic was next hit by a pitch and this put two on with just one out.



Lundy connected for her third hit of the afternoon, a double that would score two and end the game by a 13-3 final score in favor of DuBois Central Catholic.



Hoyt also collected three hits of her own at the dish while throwing five innings in the circle giving up five hits, three earned runs, two walks, and striking out seven.



Central improved to 8-0 on the season while the Lady Tide fell to 4-2 on the year. DuBois Central Catholic’s next ball game will be Tuesday, April 20 as they take on the Lady Crusaders of Elk County Catholic on the road at 4:15 p.m.



Curwensville will have a shorter turnaround as they head to Jefferson County to take on the Brockway Lady Rovers on Monday, April 19 at 4:15 p.m.



CURWENSVILLE – 3



Abby Pentz (CF) 3121, Logan Sheeder (2B) 3000, Joslynne Freyer (P) 1110, Mackenzie Wall (SS) 2022, Teagan Harzinski (1B) 2000, Shyanne Rudy (3B) 2000, Maddie Butler (C) 2000, Rylee Wiggins (RF) 2000, Breanna Babcock (LF) 1100, TOTALS 18 3 5 3.



Batting



2B: Mackenzie Wall

HR: Abby Pentz

TB: Joslynne Freyer, Abby Pentz 5, Mackenzie Wall 3

RBI: Abby Pentz, Mackenzie Wall 2

SB: Abby Pentz



DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC – 13



Melia Mitskavich (RF) 4220, Emma Supilizo (3B) 3310, Mia Meholick (C) 2200, Shyanne Lundy (1B) 4134, Chelsea Bussatto (LF) 3110, Madison Hoyt (P) 3233, Emily Joseph (CF) 2100, Jessy Frank (SS) 3122, Lauren Davidson (2B) 3011, TOTALS 27 13 13 10.



Batting



2B: Madison Hoyt, Shyanne Lundy

3B: Madison Hoyt

TB: Jessy Frank 2, Madison Hoyt 6, Lauren Davidson, Melia Mitskavich 2, Emma Suplizio, Chelsea Busatto, Shyanne Lundy 4

RBI: Jessy Frank 2, Madison Hoyt 3, Lauren Davidson, Shyanne Lundy 4

HBP: Emma Suplizio, Mia Meholick

SB: Jessy Frank 2, Madison Hoyt 3, Melia Mitskavich 3, Emma Suplizio 2



Score by Innings



Curwensville 10200

DuBois Central Catholic 42232



Pitching



Curwensville Joslynne Freyer 4.1 IP, 13 H, 13 R, 11 ER, 2 BB, 3 K.



DuBois Central Catholic Madison Hoyt 5 IP, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K.



W – Madison Hoyt (2-0). L – Joslynne Freyer (4-2).