HARRISBURG – Recognized by both the Pennsylvania State House and Senate, April 18-24, 2021 has been declared “Conservation District Week.”

During this week, district offices across the state will hold events and meet with legislators in their home county.

Each county has a conservation district office except Philadelphia. These volunteer directors and staff address conservation concerns in their community.

“Conservation district staff work every day to make a difference for Pennsylvanians,” said Brenda J. Shambaugh, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts.

“Conservation District Week is an opportunity to celebrate and showcase conservation district projects across the state.”

Conservation districts thank Governor Tom Wolf and members of the PA House and Senate for supporting the districts through the state budget. PACD is requesting level state funding, which has not been increased for over fifteen years, but will offset conservation district costs associated with protecting the Commonwealth’s natural resources.