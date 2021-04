ADVERTISEMENT

Anna R. Rivera, age 53 of DuBois, PA, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at her home. Born on August 31, 1967, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Elizabeth (Katsoris) Kohlenberg. Anna was a homemaker. She is survived by one daughter (Anna Ruth Rivera) and one son (Joseph Manuel Rivera), 6 grandchildren; (Isabel, Camden, Annalyee, […]

