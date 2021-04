ADVERTISEMENT

Randy Coombs served our country in the United States Army. Name: Randy Joe “Tank” Coombs Born: April 8, 1969 Died: February 22, 2021 Hometown: Big Run, Pa. Branch: U.S. Army Randy served in the United States Army. He was laid to rest in the Smith Cemetery in Reynoldsville. Click here to view a full obituary. All American Awards and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/all-american-awards-and-engraving-soldier-spotlight-randy-coombs/