Stephen G. Betta, age 79, of Bristol, CT, died March 13, 2021, at St. Francis Medical Center of Hartford, CT. A son of the late Joseph and Betty (McFadden) Betta, he was born on June 22, 1941, in Clearfield, PA. On June 6, 1964, he married Kathryn (Chileski), who survives at home. Along with his wife, Steve is survived by […]

