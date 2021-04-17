ADVERTISEMENT

SANDY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a tractor-trailer rollover crash that shut down a portion of Interstate 80 in Sandy Township last Saturday. According to DuBois-based State Police, the accident happened around 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, on I-80, in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. Police say a 2016 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, operated by 57-year-old Richard […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/state-police-release-details-of-tractor-trailer-rollover-crash-that-shut-down-i-80-in-sandy-township/