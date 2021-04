ADVERTISEMENT

Ronald L. “Skip” Coon, 81, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021, as a result of an automobile accident. He was born May 25, 1939, to James H. and June L. (VanHorn) Coon in Smicksburg. Skip was a retired Boiler Maker, Local 154. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, Smicksburg, Skip was a member of the […]

