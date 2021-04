ADVERTISEMENT

Lynn G. Dobson, 87, of Worthville, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on April 8, 1934, in Punxsutawney and was the son of Zelda (Dinger) and N. Perry Dobson. On September 4, 1954, he married Joann Keihl, who survives. Lynn was a member of the Stanton United Methodist Church, a 50-year […]

