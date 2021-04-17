ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – The Lady Bison were able to get back on track as they used a four run first inning to cruise to a 9-3 Mountain League victory over Huntingdon.



Coming off of a narrow 2-1 loss to Bellefonte, Clearfield responded in a big way and were able to improve their record to 4-2 on the season.



In the four run first inning, Clearfield leadoff hitter Ruby Singleton started the home half with a double and advanced to third on a single from Emma Hipps. Hipps was able to move into scoring position on the throwing error which put two on with no outs.



After a popup, Clearfield took advantage of a wild pitch as Singleton scored and Hipps moved up 60 feet. Later in the at-bat, Olivia Bender grounded out but got the job done as Hipps made it a 2-0 ball game in favor of the Lady Bison.



After an Alaina Fedder two out base knock, Alexis Benton belted a double to center field which allowed Fedder to score and extend the lead to 3-0 Clearfield. Alexis Bumbarger next reached on an error and Fedder took advantage of the Huntindgon miscue as she scored the fourth run of the frame and made it 4-0.



After the Lady Bearcats cut the lead in half in the top of the third, Clearfield responded in the bottom half as they responded with two runs of their own.



After a Ressler leadoff double, she was replaced by Bender who connected on a double of her own to make it a 5-2 Clearfield advantage. First-year Anna Twigg was the courtesy runner who replaced Bender and would eventually score on an RBI groundout from Benton.



After a scoreless fourth inning from the ball clubs, Bumbarger would plate two on a two RBI single after Fedder reached on an error and Benton drew a walk earlier in the inning.



In the sixth, Huntingdon was able to cut into the lead to make it an 8-3 ball game, but the Lady Bison would get it right back in the bottom of the sixth as Hipps went yard for the first time this season to make it a 9-3 Clearfield advantage.

Bender, who made her season debut in the circle Friday afternoon, would turn around and shut down the Lady Bearcats 1-2-3 to end the game and secure her first win in the circle this season. She added 12 strikeouts and went the distance for a complete game victory.



Clearfield will no longer be playing later today as a part of the Portage Tournament, but will still have a short turnaround as they travel to Penns Valley on Monday, April 19 for a 4:30 p.m. game.



HUNTINGDON – 3



Bilich (2B) 3122, Burkey (CF) 2010, Patrick (SS) 3001, Morder (3B) 3000, Lomin (P) 3000, Wilson (LF) 3000, O’Donnell (1B) 2100, Corlin (EH) 2100, Beck (RF)2000, TOTALS 23 3 3 3.



Batting



2B: Bilich

TB: Bilich 3, Burkey

RBI: Bilich 2, Patrick

HBP: O’Donnell



CLEARFIELD – 9



Ruby Singleton (RF) 4110, Emma Hipps (SS) 4231, Lauren Ressler (C) 4110, Olivia Bender (P) 4012, Alaina Fedder (1B) 4220, Alexis Benton (CF) 3212, Alexis Bumbarger (3B) 4022, Morgan Cheek (LF) 2000, Anna Twigg (PH) 1100, Kylee Hertlein (2B) 2000, Samantha Campolong (PH) 1000, Alexis Cole 0000, TOTALS 33 9 11 7.



Batting



2B: Alexis Benton, Lauren Ressler, Alexis Bumbarger, Olivia Bender, Ruby Singleton

HR: Emma Hipps

TB: Alexis Benton 2, Alaina Fedder 2, Lauren Ressler 2, Alexis Bumbarger 3, Olivia Bender 2, Emma Hipps 6, Ruby Singleton 2

RBI: Alexis Benton 2, Alexis Bumbarger 2, Olivia Bender 2, Emma Hipps

ROE: Alaina Fedder, Lauren Ressler, Alexis Bumbarger, Ruby Singleton

FC: Alexis Benton, Olivia Bender, Samantha Campolong

SB: Emma Hipps



Score by Innings



Huntingdon 0020010

Clearfield 402021X



Pitching



Huntingdon Lomin 6 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.



Clearfield Olivia Bender 7 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 12 K.



W – Olivia Bender (1-0). L – Lomin (0-1).