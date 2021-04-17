HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of State on Friday outlined various COVID-19-related waivers made possible by the governor’s disaster declaration that have enabled more healthcare professionals to provide needed services during the pandemic.
“Over the past year, the Department of State has been able to implement temporary waivers that greatly expanded the availability of care at a time of critical need,” said Commissioner Kalonji Johnson, Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs.
“For instance, waivers have allowed more professionals to administer the COVID vaccine and have made it possible for patients to consult their doctors via telemedicine.”
The Department of State has issued nearly 100 waivers since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. Among the waivers issued under the COVID-19 disaster declaration are:
- Waivers allowing out-of-state, military and retired healthcare professionals to aid in Pennsylvania’s response to COVID-19.
- More than a dozen vaccine-related waivers that allow more healthcare professionals to administer vaccines at mass vaccination clinics.
- Telemedicine, which allows patients to see healthcare professionals safely without an office visit.
- Waivers allowing thousands of licensed professionals to apply distance learning toward their continuing education requirements for licensure.
- Virtual board meetings, which allowed state licensing boards to safely continue their work and have expanded attendance of stakeholders and licensees.
- The pilot program that allows cosmetology and barber students to obtain hands-on training hours in salons and barbershops.
“The Department of State waivers have had positive, tangible effects for so many of our fellow Pennsylvanians during this difficult year,” said Johnson.
More information on waivers is available on the Department of State’s website: https://www.dos.pa.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Waivers.aspx