Beulah “Boots” Jane (Kinzey) Ovenshire, 85, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. She was born on April 10, 1935, to the late Clarence Henry and Margaret Lillian (Welsh) Kinzey in Clarion, PA. Boots married Guy Arden Ovenshire on March 21, 1958, in Cumberland, MD; Guy preceded her in […]

