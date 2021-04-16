ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police announced Thursday that troopers confiscated $17,784,894 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs in the first quarter of 2021.

From Jan. 1 through March 31, state police seized 253 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of nearly $5.6 million. Troopers also seized 361 pounds of methamphetamines and 58 pounds of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania communities.

First Quarter Drug Seizure Totals Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 252.69 lbs. $5,559,180 Crack Cocaine 6.87 lbs. $109,920 Heroin 14.95 lbs. $508,300 Fentanyl 43.32 lbs. $693,120 LSD 584 doses $11,680 Marijuana THC – Liquid 251.56 pints $1,685,452 Marijuana THC – Solid 93.37 lbs. $466,850 Marijuana Plants 257 plants $42,405 Processed Marijuana 1,497.6 lbs. $4,492,800 Methamphetamines 361.49 lbs. $3,614,900 MDMA – Ecstasy 2.36 lbs. $7,788 MDMA – Pills 3,235 pills $48,525 Other Narcotics 43.67 lbs. $87,349 Other Narcotics (Pills) 18,265 pills $456,625 Total Value $17,784,894