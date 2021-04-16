HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police announced Thursday that troopers confiscated $17,784,894 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs in the first quarter of 2021.
From Jan. 1 through March 31, state police seized 253 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of nearly $5.6 million. Troopers also seized 361 pounds of methamphetamines and 58 pounds of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania communities.
|First Quarter Drug Seizure Totals
|Drug
|Total Seized
|Total Value of Amount Seized
|Cocaine
|252.69 lbs.
|$5,559,180
|Crack Cocaine
|6.87 lbs.
|$109,920
|Heroin
|14.95 lbs.
|$508,300
|Fentanyl
|43.32 lbs.
|$693,120
|LSD
|584 doses
|$11,680
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|251.56 pints
|$1,685,452
|Marijuana THC – Solid
|93.37 lbs.
|$466,850
|Marijuana Plants
|257 plants
|$42,405
|Processed Marijuana
|1,497.6 lbs.
|$4,492,800
|Methamphetamines
|361.49 lbs.
|$3,614,900
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|2.36 lbs.
|$7,788
|MDMA – Pills
|3,235 pills
|$48,525
|Other Narcotics
|43.67 lbs.
|$87,349
|Other Narcotics (Pills)
|18,265 pills
|$456,625
|Total Value
|$17,784,894
State police also collected 924 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the first quarter of 2021. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.