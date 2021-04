ADVERTISEMENT

BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a local man who is accused of the rape of a young child. Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Edward Ira Tinker, of Big Run, on March 26, 2021. According to a criminal complaint, a forensic interview was performed with a known seven-year-old […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/local-man-faces-charges-for-rape-of-young-child/