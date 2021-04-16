ADVERTISEMENT

MARIENVILLE, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is accepting public review and comment on the Beaver Meadows Campground Decommissioning Project, on Allegheny National Forest. Beaver Meadows Campground is located north of Marienville in Forest County, Pa. The campground has been closed since 2010. The proposed action includes fully decommissioning the Beaver Meadows Campground. The proposal does not […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/forest-service-accepting-public-comments-on-environmental-assessment/