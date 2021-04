ADVERTISEMENT

CURWENSVILLE – The Curwensville Lady Tide’s game vs. Moshannon Valley scheduled for Friday, April 16 at 4:30 p,m. as been postponed. As of now, the two programs do not have a make up date scheduled. Curwensville’s next game will be Saturday, April 17 which is a make up game with the DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals. The game will be held at DuBois Heindl Field with a start time of 11:00 a.m.