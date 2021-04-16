CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) in downtown Clearfield is hosting a Trivia Night on Friday, April 23 at 7 p.m.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Teams of adults age 21 years-plus are invited to participate. Teams can have as many people as you want. The entrance fee is $10 per person.

Starr Hill Winery will be selling wine by the glass and by the bottle, as well as its newer canned beverages. Chefy Pies will have a food truck set up on the street outside CAST selling food. This is not a BYOB event.

Reserve a team for Trivia Night by calling 814-765-4474, e-mailing ClearfieldArts@gmail.com, or messaging CAST on Facebook.

Payment can be made when you arrive at the event, or at the CAST office on Mondays 10:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

If you reserve your team before the event, CAST can guarantee you a table. Otherwise, you may have to sit in the auditorium.

Participants will be sitting on stage, in the reception room, and in the auditorium to allow for social distancing. Seating is limited.

Event organizers recommend reserving your teams prior to the event. Please follow all recommended CDC guidelines.

There will be six rounds of trivia, with 10 questions in each round. Points will be awarded to the teams that can answer the questions correctly.

The team with the most points at the end of the night is the winner! They will earn bragging rights, plus the admiration of all in attendance.

A 50/50 will be done before the event starts and between rounds. Raffled chances will also be sold to win two tickets to the “More in May” festival held at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or find The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. (CAST) on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

CAST is located at 112 E. Locust St., in the heart of downtown Clearfield.