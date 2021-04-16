ADVERTISEMENT

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville man waived his hearing on Thursday on criminal charges for allegedly touching an eight-year-old girl inappropriately. Court documents indicate the following charges against 36-year-old Mark Alan Aharrah were waived for court on Thursday, April 15: – Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 1 – Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1 […]

