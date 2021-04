ADVERTISEMENT

Richard A. “Rich” Getty, 74, of Marion Center, passed away after a long-term illness, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home. He was born March 14, 1947, to John W. and Ina J. (Smith) Getty in Indiana, PA. Rich was of protestant faith. He attended Gilgal Presbyterian Church. Rich graduated from Marion Center High School in […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/richard-a-rich-getty/