BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A former Erie County teacher is facing criminal charges in Jefferson County for allegedly exposing himself to two young teens during a camping trip in Cook Forest. Court documents indicate on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Robert Shane Ludwig, of Erie. According to a criminal complaint, on […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/charges-filed-against-former-teacher-accused-of-exposing-himself-to-teens-during-cook-forest-camping-trip/