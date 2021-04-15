ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Jefferson County reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of 12:00 a.m., April 15. The county’s total number of cases has reached 3,124, and the death toll has reached 93. The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 15, there were 5,060 […]

