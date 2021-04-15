PSP Clearfield

State police investigated an incident of burglary in Graham Twp. Unknown actor(s) entered the victim’s residence and removed approximately $100 in quarters.

State police responded to a two vehicle accident at the exit 123 on-ramp of I-80. A 2013 Toyota Yaris impacted the rear end of a 2021 Freightliner while attempting to merge onto I-80. No injuries were reported. The Toyota was towed from the scene.

State police arrested Christine Nolan, 34, of DuBois when she was discovered running out into the Ginter- Morann Hwy. in front of cars while heavily intoxicated. Charges have been filed.

State police responded to an incident on Road Ln. in Morris Twp. Justin Haney, 38, of Morrisdale became involved in a verbal altercation with a female victim and threatened to “knock her teeth out.” Haney was found to be manifestly under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges have been filed.

Curwensville Borough

Police responded to Irvin Park for the report of a suspicious vehicle.

Police are investigating a report of disorderly conduct at the Curwensville School.

Police investigated an incident of criminal mischief on Filbert St. Unknown person(s) threw eggs at a residence.

Police received a complaint of trespassing on Walnut St. The individual was gone prior to police arrival.

Police are investigating an incident of identity theft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police assisted LTPD in an attempt to locate a vehicle involved in reckless driving.