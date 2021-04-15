ADVERTISEMENT

DUBOIS – After some debate Monday night, DuBois City Council voted in favor of a public poll on the proposed consolidation of Sandy Township and DuBois City.

It was also noted that the Sandy Township Supervisors had already voted in favor of the poll during its regular meeting earlier this month.

The supervisors favored the poll as a method of determining if there was adequate support to justify the time and costs associated with the consolidation process.

The township anticipated the poll to cost $6,000, which would be shared evenly by the two municipalities, so long as both gave approval.

Councilwoman Diane Bernardo opposed having a poll just yet. She said they’ve paid to have three consolidation study presentations, and there’s only been one public presentation so far.

She said it was hosted in DuBois, and the city had 64 people attend in person and another 127 view online. She believed they should hold off on the poll until there’s been another public meeting.

Bernardo said a poll would only cost both municipalities more money, and they would like to have an accurate poll done.

Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel then motioned for the city to approve the poll under two conditions. The first condition was a second public presentation be held beforehand.

Gabriel’s second condition was for the city’s costs for the poll to not exceed $2,500 and for any costs beyond that to be paid by Sandy Township.

Gabriel’s motion passed unanimously.