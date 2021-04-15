ADVERTISEMENT

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 15, there were 5,060 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,092,852.

According to the department’s Web site, Clearfield County has had 7,714 (+41) total cases since March of 2020 and 131 deaths while 20,617 people have tested negative for the virus. Of those cases, 5,585 were confirmed and 2,129 were probable.

There are 2,580 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 542 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,700 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 2 – April 8 stood at 9.5%.