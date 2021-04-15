ADVERTISEMENT

MARIENVILLE, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, has received a proposal from the Marienville Volunteer Fire Department to renew their special use permit for the biannual Tour de Forest Trail Ride. (Photo from 2017 Tour de Forest Trail Ride) This organized two-day ATV and motorcycle trail ride takes place every spring and fall on the Marienville and […]

